Clear and nice tonight

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The much anticipated “dry spell” has arrived and like many such intervals this one may not be completely dry.
A weak cold front will dip southward tomorrow and stop about 40 miles north of Cincinnati before moving away back to the north. It will approach during the warmest part of tomorrow afternoon and a few showers and thunderstorms may pop up over the northern fringe of Cincinnati metro.
A second, nearly identical system will create another chance of showers Thursday afternoon.
Friday will be a dry day with the second front well to the north.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Even though it seems like there is quite a bit of rain in the forecast the character of the forecast rain events is more typical of summer than the recent past.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.