1 killed in single-vehicle Mill Creek crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Spring Grove was completely shut down late Monday between William P Dooley Bypass and Crawford Avenue after a fatal single-car crash.
Crews responded to the scene at Dane and Spring grove around 10:30 p.m. attempting to figure out if there were any people trapped inside a car that went into Mill Creek.
Officials said the vehicle was in the water at the bottom of a more-than 30 ft. retaining wall. Rescuers attempted to scale the wall with ropes.
“It was a good 30 feet to actually get into the vehicle itself,” Chief Mark Sanders said.
Sanders said the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it lost control and went through the fence into the creek.
Police said no other victims were found in the area.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.