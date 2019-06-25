CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - This morning, be on the lookout for areas of fog. Otherwise, expect dry and mild conditions.
High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies to the region today! Daytime highs are going to reach the mid 80s.
Outside of a few showers possible late Wednesday night, dry conditions are in the forecast through the end of the workweek! However, it will be humid with high temperatures around 90s degrees! Rain and thunderstorm chances will return this weekend.
