'It’s been very remarkable’: Local family hopes to raise awareness of Polio-like illness

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Imagine having the symptoms of a common cold and then, suddenly, you’re paralyzed. That’s what happened to a local teenager who is fighting a rare Polio-like illness called AFM. His family wants to share their story in hopes of raising awareness.
It’s hard to imagine what Seth Dryer and his family have been through. Since September, Seth has been at Cincinnati Children’s fighting an illness experts don’t know much about. In fact, right now, the CDC is investigating to try to find out what causes it.
Seth’s family members say he is a funny and friendly kid, and now he’s a fighter as he spends his days inside the hospital.
“If we would’ve taken him home that night, he probably would’ve died,” said John Dryer.
What started as symptoms of the common cold evolved into something much more serious.
“Started to feel a little weak, started throwing up, and then he had the inability to swallow, and that’s what took us to the doctor, took us to another local hospital -- by the next morning, he was in the ICU fighting for his life," said Joni Dryer.
The 16-year-old’s health rapidly declined, with his organs beginning to shut down. Then, suddenly, he was paralyzed with the exception of his eyebrows. Doctors saved him, but it took months before they had a diagnosis.
“Acute flaccid myelitis,” said Joni Dryer.
The CDC describes AFM as a rare but serious condition that causes muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. In Ohio in 2018, 14 cases were reported. CDC officials have been investigating AFM since cases spiked in 2014.
Seth’s parents and siblings say he’s made significant strides in his recovery. Though he can’t talk, walk, or eat, his legs are functioning and he’s learned to mouth the words he wants to say.
“It’s been very remarkable really that he’s been able to withstand and what he’s been going through," said Joni Dryer.
The goal is to move him back to their Deer Park home in July. His loved ones are undergoing training to learn how to take care of him. They are also reworking the home, adding a ramp and changing the flooring, even removing walls, to make it accessible. Seth’s family has set up a GoFundMe and are grateful for the generosity of strangers -- thousands have been raised.
As more people learn about his case, they’re hoping that will lead to more research. The CDC believes viruses play a role in AFM.
