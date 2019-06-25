LongHorn Steakhouse introduces Cleveland to Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream this summer

(WOIO) - Starting this July, LongHorn Steakhouse will feature a new menu item in Cleveland – Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream.
The boldly seasoned dessert item contains bits of steak mixed with bourbon caramel.
The ice cream’s flavor is made from LongHorn’s Char seasoning that complements the bits of steak infused throughout the ice cream. The dessert is topped with bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream and bits of steak sprinkled on top.
The ice cream is $3.99 and is available at most Cleveland locations starting July 1.
Here are the Cleveland LongHorn locations:
- Avon- 35613 Chester Road, Avon, OH 44011
- Copley- Fairlawn- 45 Montrose West Avenue, Copley, OH 44321
- Cuyahoga Falls- 443 Howe Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
- Independence- 4171 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131
- Medina- 4907 Grande Blvd Medina, OH 44256
- Mentor- 9557 Mentor Avenue Mentor, OH 44060
- North Canton- 6626 Strip Avenue, North Canton, OH 44720
- Rocky River- 20999 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
- Sandusky- 5219 Milan Road, Sandusky, OH 44870
- Solon- 6015 Enterprise Parkway Solon, OH 44139
- Strongsville- 17211 Southpark Center, Strongsville, OH 44136
The LongHorn Steakhouse Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream is available for a limited time only.
