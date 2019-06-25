Metro bus driver hospitalized after shooting near Winton Hills Recreation Center

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Metro bus driver was hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting near the Winton Hills Recreation Center, police said.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of the rec center and Winneste Avenue.
“Initially we thought the bus driver was struck,” said a Cincinnati police officer at the scene.
Police said the driver was hit by glass after a bullet struck the bus’ front windshield. They said the wounds are superficial and she was taken to an area hospital late Monday to get cleaned up.
FOX19 will continue to update this story.
CORRECTION: FOX19 originally reported that the bus driver had been shot in this incident. Police later clarified that while the bus driver was hospitalized after her bus was hit by a bullet, she was not shot. Police said she was hit by shrapnel and/or shattering glass as the bullet struck the vehicle’s windshield.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.