Police: Suspect accused of shooting at officers in Erlanger surrounded in Westwood

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A SWAT team is responding to the 3100 block of McHenry Avenue for an incident involving a man accused of attempted murder of police officers, according to Cincinnati Police.
They are asking people to be aware that the situation is ongoing.
Jacob Julick, 27, is accused of firing at Lakeside Park police officers on June 6 when he fled from a traffic stop on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky.
Jacob Julick’s mother Mary tells FOX19 NOW that her son called her during the incident and said he was surrounded by police and “didn’t know what to do.”
McHenry Avenue is currently closed between Harrison and Westwood Northern Boulevard, police say.
Police say they spotted Julick over the weekend in Campbell County. They chased Julick from downtown Covington but his erratic driving forced them to call off the pursuit in Latonia.
The Kenton County commonwealth attorney says Julick will face a long list of criminal charges included the attempted murder of police officers when he’s caught.
