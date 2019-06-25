NWS surveying storm damage in Brown, Highland counties

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The National Weather Service says it will be surveying storm damage in Brown County and Highland County.
A storm system passed through the Tri-State area Monday evening.
There were multiple trees reported down, several power outages and damage to a senior center.
There were no reports of injuries.
The Highland County Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
The NWS said the survey will follow Route 68 from Ripley to Mount Orab in Brown County, and move northeast to Buford and Hillsboro in Highland County.
A final assessment is expected Tuesday evening.
