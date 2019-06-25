NWS confirms tornado hit Brown and Mason counties Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A tornado hit Mason and Brown counties Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS released a statement Tuesday afternoon indicating the tornado started in Minerva in Mason County, Kentucky. It ended in Ripley in Brown County, Ohio.
It is estimated the tornado occurred around 5:12 p.m.
The service says the storm received an EF0, or “weak,” rating, meaning it had winds with speeds between 65 and 85 mph.
The survey is ongoing, the NWS says. More specific information regarding maximum speed, the width and length of the tornado’s path and a more precise location will be released in later.
