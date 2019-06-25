Ohio’s new 10 cent gas tax increase goes into effect July 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new state tax on gas and diesel signed off by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in April will begin July 1.
Tax on every gallon of gas will increase by 10.5 cents, meaning Ohioans will pay a state tax of 38.5 cents per gallon.
Diesel will increase 19 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 47 cents.
The tax increase is part of the Republican governor’s transportation budget.
Revenue from the tax increase will go towards maintaining deteriorating roads and bridges in Ohio.
