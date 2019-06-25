Police respond to fatal shooting along I-75

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting they believed took place late Monday along Interstate 75.
It happened on southbound I-75 between Hopple and Harrison around 10:30 p.m. Southbound lanes were shutdown immediately after the incident while authorities canvas for evidence.
I-74 eastbound will be diverted to northbound I-75 and southbound I-75 will be diverted to westbound I-74, police said.
FOX19 has been told two victims were taken by car to Good Samaritan. FOX19 will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.