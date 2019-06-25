Split the pot raffle raises over $21,000 for Dayton tornado relief

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund helped raise over $21,000 for those affected by the Dayton tornadoes over the Memorial Day weekend.
Reds fans had a chance to play an online split the pot raffle to help the Greater Dayton area when the Reds played the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The total came out to $21,208. The money raised will go to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund.
Those interested in helping people impacted by the tornadoes can visit www.daytonfoundation.org.
