Toddler fighting cancer made honorary roller girl

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Black-n-Bluegrass Roller Girls have made Callie Shaffer, the toddler fighting stage four cancer, an honorary roller.
They gave her an official plaque and hand-made skater outfit.
Callie will soon be two years old. The family is accepting birthday cards, which can be sent to their address in Hamilton:
“We would love for the community to show their support as she continues to fight by sending her Birthday Cards with encouraging words for her 2nd Birthday on July 18th. Cards can be sent to Callie Shaffer, P.O. Box 806, Hamilton Ohio 45012.”
