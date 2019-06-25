UC freezes tuition for fifth year in a row

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati’s Board voted on Tuesday to freeze tuition for the fifth year in a row.
Currently, in-state, undergraduate tuition at UC stands at $11,000 per year and has been set at that level since the 2014-15 academic year.
UC Blue Ash College and UC Clermont College will also remain flat at current rates, ranging from $5,316 to $6,010.
“UC’s diligence in holding the line on tuition for five of the past six years is a sign of our commitment to access and affordability as a public university. With students and families in mind, our university has worked hard to find efficiencies and creative ways to reduce costs for our students," UC President Neville Pinto said.
Pinto thanked the Board for “holding tuition flat and putting students and families first.”
