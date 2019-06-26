Caught on camera: Man stealing work van filled with thousands of dollars in tools in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were reportedly caught on camera stealing a work van in Fairfield Township. Now, residents want to see the men captured and convicted.
The Wilking family said they were asleep around 3 a.m. Tuesday when two men were stealing items off of their property, including a red work van.
Robert Wilking said he uses the van to do maintenance work and keeps his supplies inside. Now, the vehicle and $10,000 worth of tools that were inside the van are gone.
“That’s everything to me, so without that, it puts me as a duck not able to swim," Wilking said.
Robert said he made a mistake Monday night by leaving the van unlocked outside of their Fairfield Township home. He never expected he would wake up and learn the van had vanished.
“You still feel so violated, so violated. It’s just, it’s so unfair,” Wilking said. "They could go out, all the work they put in in the middle of the night, they could go out and get a real job.”
After sorting through their security camera footage, the family found video of two men on their property. The video shows the men trying to get into another car in the driveway. Then, one of them slides into the driver’s side of the van, while the other pushes the van down the driveway before they drive off in it.
“I’m scared to death somebody’s gonna come down, and ... I know people on this street that own guns, and one of these kids are gonna get shot, and it’s gonna be over stealing something out of a car," Wilking said.
The Wilking family said they reported what happened to police because they want to see the bandits busted.
“They have personally victimized us and taken something away from us, and the biggest is our safety," said Brooke Wilking, Robert’s daughter.
The Wilkings said the incident is a reminder to always double check that your vehicles and homes are locked, and be sure that your valuables and keys are stored safely.
The red van’s license plate is PFC3006. If you have any information on the men seen in the video footage, or if you have any information on the van’s whereabouts, call police.
