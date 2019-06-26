GRAPHIC: Suspect accused of hitting Florida State Trooper with his car arrested in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect was arrested last Friday after he was accused of hitting a Florida State Trooper with his car in Broward County.
On May 25, 2019, Donnell Reddy, the driver of a white BMW, was stopped by a trooper conducting seatbelt law enforcement on the southbound exit ramp from SR91 (Florida Turnpike) to westbound State Road 820 (Hollywood Boulevard).
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says Trooper Arsenio Caballero was assisting in the enforcement, walking across the exit ramp to the west shoulder of the roadway, when Reddy accelerates. Trooper Caballero was hit by the car and flew over the hood of the vehicle.
FHP says Reddy fled the scene and the incident caused lacerations to Trooper Caballero’s head and a broken arm. He is currently recovering from his injuries.
“On behalf of the FLHSMV family, I wish Trooper Caballero the speediest recovery and thank him and all of our troopers for their selfless service every day as they put their lives at risk,” said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Reddy was arrested on Friday, June 21, in Queens, New York and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida. He’s been charged with felony attempted murder, felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony leaving the scene of a crash, as well as other pending charges beyond this incident, according to a release from FHP.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.