It’s getting warmer!

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s warming up! Dry conditions are in this morning’s forecast.
High pressure will deliver a mostly dry day to the Tri-State. Outside of a slight chance of a shower/isolated t-storm, partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 90 degrees are expected.
A slight chance of a shower/t-storm is in the forecast tomorrow. However, most areas will be dry with temperatures reaching 90 degrees.
Warm, humid and dry conditions are on the way for the rest of the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast this weekend.
