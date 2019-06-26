La Stella’s inside-the-park HR powers Angels past Reds, 5-1

Angels: Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery Oct. 1. ... Andrelton Simmons is close to a return from a sprained ankle. He played seven innings in a rehab game with Single-A Inland Empire on Tuesday. ... 3B Zack Cozart's left shoulder inflammation hasn't improved, he said. The former Reds regular has been out since May 27, and he is uncertain whether he'll play again this year.