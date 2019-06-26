Man behind 2-year-old’s brain injury found guilty of murder after boy’s death

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - A 36-year-old Mansfield, Ohio man has been found guilty of two counts of murder in the death of Bryce Shannon.
Authorities say Jason Milby inflicted a traumatic brain injury to Bryce, his girlfriend’s two year old son, at her residence in Springboro in July 2011. The injury left the boy neurologically devastated and in a permanent vegetative state.
Medical evidence revealed that Shannon was either shaken, shaken with an impact, or injured through some combination of both mechanisms. On January 10, 2013, a Warren County jury convicted Milby of one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children, both felonies of the second degree, and he was sentenced to the maximum term of eight years in prison.
Bryce survived in a vegetative state until May 24, 2016, when he died from pneumonia caused by the traumatic brain injury. Thereafter, a Warren County grand jury indicted Milby for murder because Milby’s felonious assault and child endangerment in 2011 was the proximate cause of the boy’s death in 2016.
Immediately after this week’s verdict, Milby was sentenced to the statutorily-prescribed term of 15 years to life in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert W. Peeler.
“Even though the medical date of death occurred in 2016, Jason Milby murdered Bryce Shannon on July 14, 2011. We did not know the precise date that little boy would succumb to his injuries, but we knew it would ultimately happen. Today, Bryce and his family finally received justice for the life that was effectively taken back in July of 2011,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.
