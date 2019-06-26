Man identified in deadly Clifton crash where SUV struck utility pole

CLIFTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a man was killed when his SUV struck a utility pole in Clifton early Wednesday morning.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to the 2600 block of Clifton Avenue at 4:35 a.m. to investigate a crash.
Officers say Onve Brown, 28, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Kona north on Clifton Avenue when he failed to maintain control of the SUV and it hit a curb, left the road, and then struck a utility pole.
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Brown was not wearing his seat belt, according to officers.
The traffic unit continues to investigate the crash and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (513) 352-2514.
