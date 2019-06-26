$2 million bond set for suspect accused of shooting at NKY officers

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A judge set bond at $2 million Wednesday for the man charged with attempted murder for shooting at police officers in Erlanger June 6.
Jacob Julick, 27, shot at two Lakeside Park officers on Dixie Highway in early June after a traffic stop, Kenton County dispatchers said at the time.
The incident happened between the Dunkin’ Donuts and Speedway just after 8 a.m. when Julick’s vehicle pulled into the gas station and ran from officers while also firing shots.
For the shooting, Julick is facing two attempted murder charges for shooting at two Lakeside Park officers, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Covington police say they spotted Julick driving through the city Saturday at 3:04 p.m.
Police followed Julick from 19th Street where a pursuit began that traveled from Madison Avenue to Levassor Avenue where he sped up and disregarded traffic control devices when the officer attempted to pull him over.
The complaint says the officer activated her siren and lights on her marked police cruiser, but Julick continued to flee onto Greenup Street.
The pursuit continued onto Eastern Avenue at Janes Lane where they say Julick drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk to avoid a stopped traffic light then continued onto Latonia Avenue at speeds above 60 miles per hour.
They say Julick then turned his vehicle around at the dead end stop on 38th Street and intentionally tried to ram the officer with his vehicle.
The officer took ‘evasive’ maneuvers to avoid being hit head on, police say.
Julick continued the pursuit, driving through the parking lots around Latonia Shopping Plaza at about 40 miles per hour.
Police say the pursuit ended on Winston Avenue because Julick had exceeded speeds of 80 miles per hours, creating such a danger to the public that police could not continue.
He is facing a third attempted murder charge for trying to hit the officer with his vehicle, police say.
Tuesday, Julick was arrested after a five-hour standoff in the 3100 block of McHenry Avenue in Cincinnati.
He is also now facing charges of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, and a parole violation.
He is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center after he waived extradition in Hamilton County Court Wednesday morning.
He is due in Kenton County District Court at 8:30 Thursday morning.
Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says due to the attempted murder charges, Julick is facing 20-50 years or life in prison.
