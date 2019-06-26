Monroe 12-year-old passes away after battle with cancer

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A 12-year-old Monroe girl passed away Tuesday morning after a yearslong battle with cancer.
Madison’s mother Lori Smallwood wrote in a private social media post that Madison passed away around 11:15 a.m.
Madison has captivated the community since she was diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma when she was 8 years old and began her own “bucket list" in 2018.
Among the goals she marked off her list include taking over her town as an honorary mayor, meeting world-famous hippo Fiona, driving a car and even becoming prom queen.
Maddie’s Hope — a nonprofit that honors local children who are fighting cancer — posted publicly on Facebook about Madison’s passing.
