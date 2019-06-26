Off duty fire lieutenant receives award for saving teens life

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - An off-duty West Chester Fire Lieutenant is now being called a hero after he helped save a teens life June 15.
Lt. Garry Zimmer says he and his wife were on their way to dinner when they noticed flashing lights as they approached State Route 123 and Beal Road in Franklin.
Franklin Police, Fire and EMS were all on scene as well for a report of a car crash and Zimmer says they stopped to see if anyone needed assistance.
He says he was greeted by four teenagers who quickly informed him there was still someone inside the burning vehicle, so with the help of other first responders, Zimmer says he got to work.
“We started making attempts to break the window open on the passengers side, because that looked like the easiest way to possibly get him out," West Chester Fire Lt. Garry Zimmer said. "It took us a little while but finally the window was broken, but the door was jammed and locked so we couldn’t get in there. By that time there was smoke starting to fill up in the car and we could see flames on the hood.”
Lt. Zimmer says he then positioned himself to try and get the 18 year old driver out through the back door.
According to a police report, the car had struck a tree.
Zimmer says the driver told him he was stuck and that he couldn’t get out, but eventually the officer says he was able to pull him out.
He now wears an award for his lifesaving actions which he received in a West Chester Township Trustees Meeting on Tuesday.
Zimmer says it’s an honor to have the award that is given to first responders who go above and beyond.
“I don’t see myself as a hero," Lt. Zimmer said. "I see myself doing what any other firefighter or police officer would do when somebody is in need.”
The 18 year-old had a broken tibia from the accident, but is doing a lot better.
Lt. Zimmer says he hopes the two stay in touch.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.