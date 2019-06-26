1 person killed after truck runs into creek in West Harrison

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a truck plunged into a creek Tuesday in Dearborn County.
The crash occurred in West Harrison at State Route 46 and Chappelow Hill Road near the Whitewater River.
FOX19 was told the truck may have ran off the roadway and flipped over, damaging the top of the vehicle.
The truck has since been removed from the creek.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.