Pike County massacre: Wagner grandma to appear for final hearing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - One of the grandmothers charged with covering up the Pike County massacre will make an appearance in court for a final pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Fredericka Wagner, 76, lied about buying bulletproof vests days after eight members of the Rhoden family were shot to death.
Wagner’s son George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, his wife Angela, 48, and their sons Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, and George Wagner IV, 27, are all charged with aggravated murder and face the possibility of the death penalty.
Rita Newcomb, the mother of Angela Wagner, is charged with with obstructing justice, perjury and three counts of forgery.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Wagner’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 29.
If convicted, she could face as much as four years in prison.
