‘Please keep your dog on a leash’: Mt. Healthy police defend shooting, killing dog

"90.09 Animals: Dog may be killed for Certain Acts:Subject to R.C. 955.261 (A)(2) and (3), a dog that is chasing or approaching in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack that attempts to bite or otherwise endanger, or that kills or injures a person, or other animal that is the property of another person, except a cat or another dog, can be killed at the time that chasing, threatening, harassment, approaching, attempt, killing or injury. If in attempting to kill such a dog, a person wounds it, the person is not liable to prosecution under the criminal laws or ordinances that punish cruelty to animals. Nothing in this section precludes a law enforcement officer from killing a dog that attacks a police do as defined in R.C. 2921.321.