Police: Kenton Co. man arrested for contacting teen on social media for sex

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An Independence man was arrested Wednesday after he contacted a teen on social media for sex, according to the Kenton County Police Department.
The Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began on May 14.
Police say Phillip Norris, 35, talked about sex acts he wanted to perform on the teen, his desire to meet the teen, and he acknowledged that he was communicating with a teen.
It turns out the teen was actually a Kenton County detective.
Police say Norris traveled to a location in Kenton County on June 26 with the intent of meeting the teen.
Instead, he was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor/peace officer.
The charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Norris is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.
