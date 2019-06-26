Skeletal remains found in East Price Hill identified; death ruled a homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s office has identified remains found in East Price Hill last April.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on April 17 to investigate a report of human skeletal remains found.
The remains have been identified by the coroner as Sonny Ross, 51.
His death has been ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Police say Ross was last seen in late July 2018.
Cincinnati police homicide investigators say there is no suspect information to release at this time.
Anyone with information about Ross’ death is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542
