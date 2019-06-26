Skeletal remains found in East Price Hill identified; death ruled a homicide

Hamilton County Coroner identified skeletal remains found in East Price Hill as that of Sonny Ross, 51. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
June 26, 2019 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 3:05 PM

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s office has identified remains found in East Price Hill last April.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on April 17 to investigate a report of human skeletal remains found.

The remains have been identified by the coroner as Sonny Ross, 51.

His death has been ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Human remains found in East Price Hill in April have been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner as Sonny Ross, 51 (Source: Mario Ewing)

PREVIOUS: Jarring photo shows human remains discovered in East Price Hill

Police say Ross was last seen in late July 2018.

Cincinnati police homicide investigators say there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about Ross’ death is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542

