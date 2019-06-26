A Warm and Muggy But Dry Evening Ahead

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A large hot and humid air mass has taken control of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Even though it has pushed the very active weather zone that brought us seemingly endless rainfall, the weather in this summer air will not be completely dry.
I have the small chance of an isolated thunderstorm for tomorrow afternoon and early evening. The majority of us will not see rain.
Friday and Saturday will be dry but the small chance of a shower returns for Sunday and continue each afternoon through Tuesday. Rain will be widespread Wednesday.
