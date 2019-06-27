Bill relaxing concealed carry law takes effect in Kentucky

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - As a gun-rights supporter, Michael Paul Wolfgar Lewis sided with Kentucky lawmakers when they relaxed gun laws to let people carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training.
But as the owner of a firearms training business in suburban Louisville, Lewis said the new Kentucky law that took effect Thursday could send him elsewhere.
Lewis said he expects the law to "completely cripple" his business - which offers firearms safety classes as well as produces and sells gun holsters. He's looking to set up a business in Florida but hasn't decided whether to keep open his Louisville-area operation.
The new law, that applies to people who are 21 and older, does not change where and when people can have their concealed weapons.
Kentucky already recognized the right to carry a firearm openly without a permit.
The National Rifle Association called the new law a “common sense measure,” but the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police said the new law is dangerous and is a safety concern for officers.
The gun-related measure is part of a large stack of laws passed by Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature this year.
The NRA said Kentucky is the 16th state to allow for permitless conceal carry.
Ohio is considering similar gun law changes.
