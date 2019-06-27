Bond set for 3 charged with helping Jacob Julick evade police

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bond was set for three people who were charged with hindering Jacob Julick’s apprehension.
Julick, 27, was charged with three counts of attempted murder for shooting at police officers in Erlanger on June 6.
Krista Cortez and Aaron Peeno are being held on a $5,000 bond for hindering prosecution.
John Wayne Linville posted a $2,500 bond and is out of jail.
Julick shot at two Lakeside Park officers on Dixie Highway after a traffic stop.
Police said a pursuit ensued onto Eastern Avenue where they say Julick drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk to avoid a stopped traffic light then continued onto Latonia Avenue at speeds above 60 miles per hour.
They said Julick then turned his vehicle around at the dead end stop on 38th Street and intentionally tried to ram the officer with his vehicle.
Police say the pursuit ended on Winston Avenue because Julick had exceeded speeds of 80 miles per hours, creating such a danger to the public that police could not continue.
Julick was arrested after a five-hour standoff in the 3100 block of McHenry Avenue in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 25.
Cortez, Peeno and Linville are accused of helping Julick evade arrest for 19 days, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.
A complaint states Cortez cut a hole in drywall of her apartment to allow Julick access to another part of the building to evade arrest.
Between Erlanger and Covington police investigations, Sanders said they’re probably looking into at least another dozen people who may have helped Julick.
"And I think there’s probably several more people out there that are just as guilty as the ones that have been charged,” he said.
Julick remains in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.
He faces at least 35 years in prison.
