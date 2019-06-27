Borden’s milk returns to Ohio store shelves for first time in 24 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a 24-year absence, Borden’s milk is coming back to Ohio.
The iconic dairy brand was once stationed in the state capital Columbus, but left Ohio after a change of ownership in 1995.
Now, new leadership at Borden decided to bring the dairy products back to the Buckeye state.
“Ohio played a significant role in Borden’s history, so we are overjoyed to return and receive such incredible support from the community,” said Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam. “We look forward to winning Ohioans back with our tasty and wholesome products.”
White milks and flavored drinks are available at retailers across the state, including Marc’s, Dave Markets, and CVS locations.
Other Borden products will be available later this year.
The Borden dairy company was founded in 1857. Borden was the first company to patent the process of condensing milk and to use glass bottles.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.