Cincinnati ranks among cities with the most craft breweries

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s no secret that the craft beer industry has been booming in America - especially in the Queen City.
C+R research recently analyzed data from more than 500 U.S. cities to find out which city has the most breweries per 50,000 people. They also determined the most popular breweries in each city based on search volume in Google.
Cincinnati ranked No. 25 on the list with six breweries per every 50,000 people.
The most popular brewery based on Google search volume is Rhinegeist.
The full ranking and analysis can be seen here.
