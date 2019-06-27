Cincinnati’s Caty McNally makes Wimbledon main draw

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Madeira’s own Caty McNally advanced to the main draw in the women’s singles event at Wimbledon on Thursday with a third-round, two-set sweep over Jana Cepelova.
McNally, just 17 years old, made her first career main draw at the 2017 Western & Southern Open, but has never made the main draw at Wimbledon.
McNally finished runner-up the previous three years at Wimbledon in the junior doubles competition.
She won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 French Open in the junior doubles event at 16 years old.
The women’s singles competition begins at Wimbledon on Monday, July 1.
