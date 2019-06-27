Elderly man with dementia, diabetes missing from Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - An elderly man suffering from multiple medical conditions is missing from his Germantown home, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.
Adrian Morningstar, 85, was last seen Wednesday at 11 p.m. when he left his home on Pagett Drive and never returned.
Officials say Morningstar suffers from dementia, diabetes and other medical conditions.
He is 5′10″, weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants and was driving a 2018, red Ford F-150 with the Ohio license plate HPT6154.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.
