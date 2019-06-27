‘He was very loved’: Family calling for justice after man shot, killed on I-75

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A family is calling for justice after a 20-year-old was shot and killed while riding in a car on I-75 Monday night.
On Wednesday night a large crowd gathered at the victim’s home in Covington to remember Rashann Hose.
"He was real loved and he gave everybody kisses and hugs when he seen them," said Amina Walker, Hose's cousin.
Walker says Hose was the glue that held their family together. After learning of his murder Monday night she says the family is now broken.
"Ya'll took a life that can never come back. We can't never see him again," said Walker.
Cincinnati police say Hose was riding in the passenger side of a car in the Southbound lane of I-75 when he was fatally shot. The bullet flew into the car near the Hopple Street exit. Police are still not able to say if the shooter was in another car, but they do say the shooting does not appear to be random.
Hose's family does not believe he was the intended target.
“It being him you wouldn’t expect that and he don’t hang over there,” said Walker.
"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people," said Luella Galloway, who is also Hose's cousin.
Galloway says Hose stayed out of trouble and spent most of his time raising his 1-year-old daughter. Now the family wants his killer to pay.
"We want justice for him and we want everybody to know he was a good person. He was very loved. He wasn't out here being a criminal. Whoever did this, we have nothing. Just know that karma is going to come back and get you," said Walker.
The family is asking any witnesses to come forward so that person who killed Hose is caught.
