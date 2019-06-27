Hot & Humid This Afternoon

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Well the heat will continue as humidity sunshine and temperatures near 90 will be the norm the next couple of days.
Expect morning temps in the 70s but we are dry for the morning commute and with the slightest exception of a pop-up late day we stay dry for the most part until Sunday.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 right into your upcoming weekend.
For those with breathing issues an Air Quality Alert will remain for your Thursday and look for that to possibly repeat for the end of the week.
