‘Kroger on the Rhine’ to feature five local restaurants

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Kroger plans to feature five local restaurants at the new Kroger on the Rhine, opening this September in downtown Cincinnati.
The store’s food hall will offer a first-of-its-kind dining experience, complete with eats from:
- Eli’s BBQ
- Kitchen 1883 Cafe and Bar
- Dope Asian Street Fare
- Django Western Taco;
- Queen City Whip
“As our hometown, Cincinnati has always been special to Kroger,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Over the years, we’ve invested in the city in many ways, and our new downtown store is just one more way we are investing in local innovation, redefining the customer experience and partnering for customer value.”
The food hall will be a destination on the second floor of the store. Along with dining experiences, the store will feature traditional grocery items, specialty foods and prepared meals.
“Kroger’s new food hall concept is our latest culinary creation,” said Teri Rose, Kroger’s senior director of culinary development. “It will be an exciting food-centric space our customers can enjoy.”
Kroger on the Rhine, located at 100 East Central Parkway, will anchor an 18-story building that includes a parking garage and residential units.
“The store will provide customers with countless meal choices and food options,” said Scott Hays, Kroger’s Cincinnati-Dayton division president. “We look forward to opening later this year to serve our customers who live and work downtown.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.