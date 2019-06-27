Man indicted for murder in 2017 double shooting near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A murder indictment has been handed down in a 2017 double shooting that took place near Findlay Market.
Officers responded to West Elder Street near Vine Street about 10:15 p.m. the night of the shooting. Kendall Perkins, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, homicide detectives said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim was taken to a hospital.
This week, Marquez Peterson was indicted for murder in the case.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
