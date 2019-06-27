Man indicted for murder in 2017 double shooting near Findlay Market

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital

Man indicted for murder in 2017 double shooting near Findlay Market
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital. (Source: WXIX)
June 27, 2019 at 6:19 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 6:19 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A murder indictment has been handed down in a 2017 double shooting that took place near Findlay Market.

Officers responded to West Elder Street near Vine Street about 10:15 p.m. the night of the shooting. Kendall Perkins, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, homicide detectives said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital.

This week, Marquez Peterson was indicted for murder in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.