Mother of man accused of shooting at officers: ‘I was very thankful that he was alive’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The mother of Jacob Julick spoke with FOX19 NOW late Wednesday, a day after her son was taken into custody after a long SWAT standoff.
He was wanted on several charges, including three counts of attempted murder, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Julick spent part of his Tuesday night in the Hamilton County Detention Center before being transferred to the Kenton County Jail.
His mother Mary says that despite everything that’s happened, she will not give up on her son.
"I just am so overwhelmed thinking I may never get to physically hug him again,” said Mary. “I’m so thankful it ended the way it did. I was very thankful that he was alive and although I was crying on the outside, on the inside, my heart was crying with joy. It was a sad but happy moment all at the same time.”
But Mary is heartbroken about who delayed her son’s capture. Krista Cortez, Aaron Peeno, and John Wayne Linville have been arrested and charged with hindering Julick’s apprehension.
"And I think there’s probably several more people out there that are just as guilty as the ones that have been charged,” said Sanders.
"Maybe they were thinking that the situation had lots of street credit, that maybe it was cool, but at the end of the day, if my son would have died, how cool would it have been to help him along all this time when we could have ended this a long time ago,” said Mary.
She swears she never heard from him the entire time he was on the run.
“I’m sure everybody that had any contact with Mr. Julick is being investigated, about whether or not they hindered apprehension," Sanders said.
Mary broke down when she saw the photo of her son being led away in handcuffs, looking emaciated and filthy.
“It killed me,” she said.
It turns out Julick, according to Sanders, had to be treated for dehydration at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after hiding out in a hot attic.
“And it’s my understanding he was either in a chimney or in some insulation, something along those lines. And that’s why he was as dirty as he was when the SWAT team drug him out,” said Sanders. “So he’s got three attempted murder charges, each one then could result in life in prison. We intend to keep him housed and well-fed for the next, several decades.”
Between Erlanger and Covington police investigations, Sanders said they’re probably looking into at least another dozen people who may have helped Julick. He expects more charges and arrests are forthcoming.
FOX19 NOW asked Mary where Julick’s father has been through all of this. She said they lost him to cancer back in 2012 after a four-year battle. She said there were some things Julick and his father needed to make amends for that they never got to do before he passed, which was a sore spot with her son.
Mary said Julick stood by and helped her through that awful time, and had no troubles, which is why she said she will still stand by him until the very end.
