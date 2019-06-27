OSHP: Trooper critically injured in fiery head-on crash with possible impaired driver

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper critically injured in head-on crash with possible impaired driver
June 27, 2019 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:38 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was critically injured in a head-on collision early Thursday morning on I-71 near Mt. Gilead in Morrow County.

OSHP says Trooper Jason Phillips was dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to locate a possible impaired driver in the area of milepost 155 on I-71.

Trooper Phillips was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips was critically injured in a head-on crash on I-71 near Mt. Gilead early Thursday morning, according to OSHP.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips was critically injured in a head-on crash on I-71 near Mt. Gilead early Thursday morning, according to OSHP. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

Trooper Phillips was flown to the OSU Medical Center in Columbus and is in critical condition, according to OHSP.

The state patrol says the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as Michael Marchak Jr, 36, of Mansfield, is in critical condition at OhioHealth-MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield.

OSHP says investigators have determined that the vehicle driven by Marchak is the same vehicle Trooper Phillips was dispatched to locate.

A good Samaritan who stopped to help at the crash site was also injured and flown to a hospital in Columbus.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

