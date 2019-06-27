Death row inmate convicted of killing daughter in 1991 receives new sentence in plea deal

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A death row inmate convicted of killing his daughter received a new sentence Thursday after reaching a new plea deal.
Genesis Hill, 46, was 19 years old in 1991 when he was convicted of aggravated murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter Domika Hill, our media partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer say.
Hill stands convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.
Due to his new plea deal, Hill is no longer eligible for life without parole. Instead, court officials agreed on a plea deal of life with the ability of parole after 30 years.
This deal restructures the sentence already in place in which he had been serving time in jail since 1991, so Hill will be eligible for parole in about three years — 30 years from 1991.
All other charges in the case were dropped.
In late April, the Enquirer said U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. directed the state to either grant Hill a new trial or release him from prison within 180 days.
Sargus said he believed that with new evidence, including an affidavit from the forensic patheologist who testified at Hill’s trial, Domika’s death would have been accidental, not a homicide, the Enquirer said.
They say the Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a motion to stay Sargus’ decision and intended to appeal, which would take several years.
However, Thursday all parties agreed to the new sentence, negating the need for a new trial.
Julie Wilson with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Hill was expected to plea ahead of his hearing Thursday morning, which Judge Lisa Allen’s bailiff confirmed.
The prosecutor says the victim’s mother did not want to be updated on the case or hear anything about it.
Hill’s attorney says he could be eligible for parole before the 30 year mark three years from now.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.