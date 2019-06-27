Police investigating fatal shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are on the scene investigating a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine Thursday morning.
The shooting happened near Back and Moore around 5 a.m.
The roads have been closed as police investigate.
Police said they are looking for a silver four-door foreign vehicle with left rear damage that was last seen heading towards Vine.
The driver was described as a black male that was wearing a white T-shirt with a red stripe around the bicep.
The subject is considered armed, police said.
No other details have been released.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
