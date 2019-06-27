Police need help identifying Music Hall scooter thief

Police say this individual took a scooter from the dock area of Music Hall.
June 27, 2019 at 8:33 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 8:33 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are hoping you can help identify a suspect in a recent theft at Music Hall.

According to police, an individual trespassed into the dock area of Music Hall on May 22 and stole a black Honda Ruckus scooter.

The individual headed in the direction of the West End.

The scooter has Ohio license plate COM81, had a yellow bag secured to the back and is covered in stickers.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective John Taulbee at 513-352-1463.

