Police need help identifying Music Hall scooter thief

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are hoping you can help identify a suspect in a recent theft at Music Hall.
According to police, an individual trespassed into the dock area of Music Hall on May 22 and stole a black Honda Ruckus scooter.
The individual headed in the direction of the West End.
The scooter has Ohio license plate COM81, had a yellow bag secured to the back and is covered in stickers.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective John Taulbee at 513-352-1463.
