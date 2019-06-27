Thursday forecast - additional thunderstorms will be rare

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Hot humid air set off a small cluster of thunderstorms in the far northeastern corner of the FOX19 northwest viewing area during early afternoon. In our viewing area, the highest gust recorded was 48 mph but in Springfield, OH to the north, the wind gusted to 70 mph. Some short-term flash flooding occurred in Clinton and Warren Counties.
Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly dry with a few isolated thunderstorms popping up mainly to the southeast of the Cincinnati metro area.
Scattered activity will develop Sunday and Monday with more widespread rain and thunder episodes likely late Tuesday into Thursday.
