UC basketball, John Brannen land Top 50 recruit Zach Harvey

“Zach recognizes it is a privilege to be a student-athlete at UC and it’s our expectation he will be an upstanding member of our campus community. We are working with Zach on a plan to ensure continued personal development along with his success as a student-athlete. We will hold him accountable to this process and work to evaluate his progress. He is aware of these expectations and accepts he will be held to an even higher standard than his peers and there will be zero tolerance for any behavior during his time at UC which is inconsistent with our department’s guiding principles. Zach is committed to earning the trust of his teammates, coaches, fellow students and athletics staff.”