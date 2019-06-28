Cedar Point named ‘Best Amusement Park’ in the US

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, Cedar Point has been named the “Best Amusement Park” in the country.
With the help of the park’s record-breaking roller coasters and historic resort, Cedar Point beat out other amusement parks in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award.
“We’ve made it our mission to be the top destination for family fun, and these awards help validate our team’s efforts,” said Cedar Point’s vice president and general manager, Jason McClure. “We’ve been a summertime tradition for almost 150 years, and we won’t ever rest on our promise to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests.”
Online voters, travel contributors, and a panel of experts noted the hyper-hybrid coaster Steel Vengeance and the iconic lakeside resort Hotel Breakers during the nomination process.
