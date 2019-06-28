Cincinnati police hold promotion ceremony Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department will hold a promotion ceremony Friday to promote police supervisors to rank of captain and lieutenant.
Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac will administer the oath of office to newly promoted Captain Amanda Canton, Captain Jay Johnstone, Lieutenant Mark Hunley, and Lieutenant David Damico.
Captain Canton joined the Cincinnati Police Department as a member of the 96th Recruit Class. She served in District 1, District 2, District 3, District 5, Central Business Section, the Internal Investigation Section, and the Support Bureau Administration.
She will be assigned to the Police Records Section.
Captain Johnstone was promoted to the rank of police officer in January of 1998 as a member of the 85th Recruit Class where he was the class valedictorian. He has served in District 1, District 5, Central Business District, Background & Recruiting, Youth Services Unit, and District 4.
Johnstone will be assigned as the department’s night chief.
Lieutenant Mark Hunley served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1983 to 1989. He was appointed to the rank of police officer in July of 1996 as a member of the 82nd Recruit Class.
He has served in District 2, District 3, and the Central Business Section as the administrative sergeant.
Hunley will serve the neighborhoods in District 4.
Lieutenant David Damico was a member of the United States Air Force from 1988 to 1993 where he served six years working on nuclear missiles at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Great Falls Montana and three years in the Civil Engineering Unit at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
He was appointed to rank of police officer in July of 1997 as a member of the 84th Recruit Class. He has served in District 2, the Mounted Patrol, Event Planning, the Downtown Services Unit, and in District 1 as the administrative sergeant and investigator.
Damico will be assigned to District 4.
