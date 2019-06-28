Get ready to beat the heat again on Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The heat index reached 95 degrees at the Butler County Regional Airport at 1 p.m. on Friday, then fell a degree by 2 p.m.
As the air close to the ground is heated by the surface it then rises taking some of the humidity with it. Often even though the temperature rises into late afternoon the transport of humidity away from the ground causes the heat index to steady out or fall a bit. Tomorrow will be a copy of today with the small chance of a thunderstorm and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will not be much different. More widespread rain arrives Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.