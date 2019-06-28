'It’s horrifying’: Brother speaks out after discovery of remains sparks homicide investigation

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are still searching for the person who killed a 51-year-old man and left him hidden in a field in East Price Hill.
Sonny Ross’ remains were found in April. Now, the victim’s brother is speaking out asking for the public to help find the killer.
Ross had a special bond with his brothers, especially his youngest David who got the news about his murder from his home in Milwaukee.
“It’s horrifying, especially to somebody you love. Somebody you’ve grown up with,” said David.
David said he instantly knew something was wrong when he didn’t hear from his brother since last summer.
“I know my brother he calls me everyday, every week, once a month and he hadn’t called in July or August," he said.
David filed a missing person’s report with Cincinnati police. On April 17, Sonny Ross’ skeletal remains were found in an empty lot on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. Police say a man was mowing the lawn when he made the discovery.
“It went from a missing person report to a homicide you know, and the bad part is that person’s still walking around on the streets,” said David.
The Hamilton County Coroner has not yet released how Sonny Ross was killed. Now the family just wants to know why he was targeted.
“He had nothing. He wasn’t a rich man he had no money. If you can do that to somebody then you can do it to anybody,” said David. “Sonny was a loving person He has a good heart. He wanted to help everybody. He grew up in a religious background, so he wanted to teach religion to other people in different places. He would reach out to those who didn’t get it like where the homeless was. He just did things different."
Police say they don’t have any suspects. The victim’s family says he didn’t deserve what happened to him. They anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040.
